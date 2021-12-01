Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ENTA stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.
