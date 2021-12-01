Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENTA stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

