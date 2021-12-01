$2.88 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $13.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,719. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $645.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.