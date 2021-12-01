Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 3.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.73 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

