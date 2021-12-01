Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,213,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,837.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,855.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,688.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

