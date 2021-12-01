Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s (BZQIY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.