Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock remained flat at $$12.39 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 244,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

