Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.40 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 233,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Momo has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.63.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

