VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 72,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,000. VMware has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

