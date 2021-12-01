Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $518-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.980 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $7.39 on Wednesday, hitting $305.87. 5,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average of $274.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $232.15 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,617 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

