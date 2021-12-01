$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.53. 21,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $364.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

