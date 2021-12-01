NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $331.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

