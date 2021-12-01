Font Hits Market Capitalization of $728,048.06 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Font has a total market cap of $728,048.06 and approximately $4,458.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

