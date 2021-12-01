Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0572 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $50,740.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,833,472 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

