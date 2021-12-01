PolypuX (PUX) One Day Volume Tops $3,650.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $34,582.00 and $3,650.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00094928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.92 or 0.08035870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,575.07 or 0.99972693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

