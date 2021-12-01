ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $134.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $559.03 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. 20,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,338. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.