$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 17,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,176. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

