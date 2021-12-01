$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 17,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,176. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.