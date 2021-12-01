MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $601.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

