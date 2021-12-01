Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.82. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 532,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 17.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 75.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,176 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 74.5% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,454,000 after acquiring an additional 565,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

