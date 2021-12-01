Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NUE traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.42. 51,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,337. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

