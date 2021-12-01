Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 318,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.26. 86,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

