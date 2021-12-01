Parker Investment Management LLC Has $33.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,897.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,865.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,724.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,880 shares of company stock worth $492,950,722. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

