Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Decreases By 61.1%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBLX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. GB Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

