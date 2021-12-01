GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Down 43.3% in November

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,690,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 2,322,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,525. GreenGro Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc engages in the sale of greenhouse systems, as well as hydroponic supplies through its retail store in Anaheim, California. Its products include commercial vertical grow technologies, extraction labs, solar systems, greenhouses, and gro rooms. The company offers Genobreeding service, which provides genetic fingerprinting of cannabis strains.

