GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Down 43.3% in November

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,690,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRNH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 2,322,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,525. GreenGro Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About GreenGro Technologies
