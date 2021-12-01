Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Increases By 112.9%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FLOOF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,212. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

