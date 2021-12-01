Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $158.82

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.82 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.05). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 38,354 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.30. The stock has a market cap of £328.97 million and a P/E ratio of 833.14.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

