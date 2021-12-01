Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $1.00. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,738 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.