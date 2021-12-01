Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,720 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

VIG traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

