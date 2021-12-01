ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average of $362.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

