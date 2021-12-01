The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,924. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

