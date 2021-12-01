IDEX Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $281.68 million and approximately $209.09 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,304,699 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

