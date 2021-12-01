Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Tops $47.81 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and $12.93 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,136,732 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTCONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.