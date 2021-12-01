Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

