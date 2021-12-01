Eastern Bank Has $41.09 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $902.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

