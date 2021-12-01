Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 68192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$100.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

