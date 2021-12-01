Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 45.0% in November

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.