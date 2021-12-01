Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,553 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.