Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.36

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 10835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $680.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.