Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.60. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

