Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 8.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77. 46,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,831,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

