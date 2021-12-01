iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $118,553,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after buying an additional 307,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,661. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.44 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

