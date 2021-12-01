Carry Market Cap Achieves $136.95 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $136.95 million and $9.07 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00102771 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

