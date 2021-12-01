Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.94 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $775.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,315 shares of company stock worth $33,653,994. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.