Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $775.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,315 shares of company stock worth $33,653,994. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.