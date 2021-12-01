The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $40.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 194,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,790. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.