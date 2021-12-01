Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,153.93. 180,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,799,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $970.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

