The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 290,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $143.11 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

