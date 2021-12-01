Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $641.90 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

