Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,764,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $249.83. 18,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

