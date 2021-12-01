New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $350.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

