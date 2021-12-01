Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) PT at $149.20

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $121.03. 5,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

