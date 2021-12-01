Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $440.73

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.73.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Teleflex stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.04 and a 200-day moving average of $380.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a one year low of $297.27 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

